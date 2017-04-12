Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 12 Huawen Media Investment Corp
* Says company name changes to China Media Group, effective from April 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oWXFuO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING
* Says it and unit received subsidy of 29.9 million yuan from government