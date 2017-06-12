BRIEF-Taimide Tech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 9
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9
June 12 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says its board approves plan to transfer 25.88 percent stake in Guangzhou firm for 647 million yuan ($95.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sTonTT
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private term loan offers
BANGKOK, June 22 Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose for a third straight month in May, handily beating expectations, as global demand improved, suggesting the trade-dependent economy was gaining momentum.