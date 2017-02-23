BRIEF-HKC International says expects to record FY loss attributable of about HK$5 mln
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017
Feb 23 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 17.2 percent y/y at 808.3 million yuan ($117.56 million)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
* Reg-Fingerprint Cards featured in world premiere from Microsoft - the world's first keyboard with an invisible fingerprint sensor hidden in a key Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)