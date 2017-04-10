GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Hub Group Inc:
* Hub Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings expectations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.80
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32
* Hub Group Inc - hub segment truck brokerage revenue is expected to increase between 30 pct and 32 pct year-over-year in Q1
* Hub Group Inc - experiencing a "soft" pricing environment due primarily to excess truck capacity and extraordinarily aggressive intermodal pricing
* Hub Group Inc - expect unyson revenue to be up between 20pct and 22pct year-over-year in Q1
* Hub Group Inc - expected Q1 earnings include one-time costs of approximately $1.5 million or $0.03 per share
* Hub Group Inc - sees estimated operating expenses will range between $84.2 million and $84.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Hub Group Inc - expect revenue will increase between 10 pct and 12 pct in Q1 compared to last year
* Hub Group Inc - "primary factor affecting earnings in Q1 lies within our intermodal business line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.