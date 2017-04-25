April 25 Hubbell Inc:

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

* Hubbell inc - net sales in first quarter of 2017 were $852 million, increase of 2% compared to the $835 million reported in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.13

* Hubbell inc - fy 2017 diluted eps expectation revised to $5.40 to $5.60

* Says continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017

* Hubbell - for fy 2017, sees end markets to grow about 2% to 3% in aggregate, acquisitions completed to date will contribute about 2% to net sales

* Hubbell inc says company expects its recent idevices acquisition will be approximately $0.10 dilutive to 2017 eps - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $847.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hubbell inc - Hubbell continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017