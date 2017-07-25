FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 12:46 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hubbell reports Q2 earnings per share $1.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.51 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.43

* Hubbell Inc - ‍net sales in Q2 of 2017 were $948 million, an increase of 4% compared to $909 million reported in Q2 of 2016​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $937.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hubbell Inc says reaffirm FY 2017 diluted EPS expected range of $5.40 to $5.60; continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hubbell Inc - ‍for full year 2017, modestly increasing expected range for end market growth to 2.5% to 3.0% in aggregate​

* Hubbell Inc - ‍continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017​

* Hubbell - 2017 diluted earnings per share expectation reflects improved market outlook, as well as restructuring and related costs of about $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

