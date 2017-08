July 31 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc:

* Hubbell Inc - on July 31, 2017, Hubbell Incorporated entered into an underwriting agreement - sec filing

* Hubbell - underwriting agreement relating to company's public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.150 pct senior notes due 2027

* Hubbell - expects to use net proceeds from offering of notes to redeem all of company's 5.95 pct senior notes due 2018