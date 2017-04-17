UPDATE 1-Unicaja pushes ahead with listing, shrugs off Spanish banking troubles
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
April 17 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Tan Shaoqun as Chairman, Feng Junxiu as CFO of the company
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 15 A proposed law before Ireland's parliament to hand the national central bank powers to intervene in the mortgage market would likely make it less attractive for badly needed new mortgage providers, the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.