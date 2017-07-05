BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT
July 5 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says its property unit signs agreement to transfer two units' creditor's rights worth 1.49 billion yuan ($219.12 million) to China Cinda Asset Management's hubei branch
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sFzwLi
($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi)
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"