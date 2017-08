July 30 (Reuters) - Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy

* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on April 28, regarding disposition and termination of operation of non-current assets for sale

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TxEuYr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)