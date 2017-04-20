BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 7.1 percent y/y at 283.5 million yuan ($41.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2piFgsC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8826 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: