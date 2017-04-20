April 20Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it reached settlement with Hongyuan Pharmaceutical regarding the technology transfer contract dispute lawsuit

* According to the settlement the company should pay compensation of 3.0 million yuan and Hongyuan Pharmaceutical should return the company material of tinidazole API and provide tax receipt

