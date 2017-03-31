March 31Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 20.9 million yuan to 23 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (20.9 million yuan)

* Says refund of value-added tax as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xssmov

