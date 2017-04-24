April 24 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 19.9 million yuan to 27.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (24.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased costs and expenses on human resources and financing is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2EsyfL

