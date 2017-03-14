March 14 Huber+Suhner AG:
* FY order intake increased by 6.2 pct to 746.6 million
Swiss francs ($741.41 million) compared to the previous year
* FY net sales increased to 737.2 million Swiss francs (+
4.4 pct). In organic terms, i.e. excluding currency, copper and
portfolio impacts, growth in net sales amounted to 3.8 pct
* FY net income of 49.1 million Swiss francs almost doubled
compared to the previous year (24.7 million Swiss francs)
* Proposes to the annual general meeting to raise the
dividend from 1.00 Swiss francs per share in the previous year
to 1.25 Swiss francs
* The midterm EBIT margin target range has been raised to
8–10 pct (before 6–9 pct)
* Expects in 2017 – assuming that exchange rates remain
similar to those in 2016 – to be able to stay on the growth path
and to reach an EBIT margin within the new midterm target range
Source text - bit.ly/2nigmbA
($1 = 1.0070 Swiss francs)
