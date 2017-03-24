BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Hudson Resources Inc:
* Hudson announces $4 million investment by Greenland Venture A/S
* Hudson Resources Inc - units will be priced at $0.50 per unit for total proceeds to company of $4 million
* Hudson Resources Inc - net proceeds of private placement will be used in connection with construction of Hudson's White Mountain anorthosite project
* Hudson Resources Inc - agreed to appoint one greenland venture nominee to board of Hudson Greenland A/S, Hudson's 100pct owned Greenlandic subsidiary
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer