Feb 15 Huge Group Ltd
* Voluntary market guidance and pro forma financial effects
of key profitability metric changes
* Says negotiated sizeable decreases in certain variable
costs which are expected to have a favourable impact on
profitability of group going forward.
* 12 month forward contribution of 29 Feb aggregated monthly
book of line rentals to revenue, profit to be twelve times 4.7
million rand
* This equates to an after tax earnings impact of an
additional 11.5 million rand or 11.4 cents per share.
* Says on 31 December 2016, monthly book of line rentals
amounted to 6 million rand
