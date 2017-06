March 31 HUGO GAMES A/S

* ACQUISITION OF GAME STUDIO AND RESTRUCTURING ORGANIZATION

* ENTERED INTO A SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FUZZY FROG LTD, LOCATED IN NOTTINGHAM, UK ("FUZZY FROG")

* ACQUISITION OF 52.6 PERCENT OF ALL ISSUED SHARES IN FUZZY FROG

* TRANSACTION WILL, UPON COMPLETION, REPRESENT AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 5% OF REVENUE/ASSETS OF HUGO GAMES

* SELLING SHAREHOLDERS IN FUZZY FROG WILL EXCHANGE 52.6% OF THE SHARES IN FUZZY FROG AGAINST 4,452,543 SHARES (THE “CONSIDERATION SHARES”) IN HUGO GAMES

* HUGO GAMES A/S - TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT GBP 1.0 MILLION (100%) OF FUZZY FROG BASED ON THE HUGO GAMES SHARE PRICE AS OF 10 DAYS´AVARAGE LISTING PRICE ENDING 30TH MARCH 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)