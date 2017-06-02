BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 HUGO GAMES A/S
* HUGO GAMES EXPECTS TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH PARIS ST. GERMAIN NO. 29/2017
* EXPECTS TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH PARIS ST. GERMAIN TO LINE- UP OF LEGENDARY SOCCER CLUBS TO BE FEATURED IN NEW "SOCCER LEAGUE" MOBILE GAME
* HUGO GAMES A/S - PSG IS EXPECTED TO SIGN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITHIN NEXT 2-3 WEEKS, MEANING THAT PSG WILL BE ONE TEAMS FEATURED IN SOCCER LEAGUE, ITS NEW MOBILE SOCCER GAME THAT WILL BE RELEASED IN Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, June 21 A prominent Turkish journalist denied on Wednesday that he sent out subliminal messages to coup plotters who tried to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan last year, saying he had been put on trial for a crime which did not exist.
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting