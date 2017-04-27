April 27 Hugo Games A/S

* Board of directors of Hugo games A/S resolved to conduct a rights issue of approximately NOK 30-41 million

* Share capital will be increased by an issue of minimum 47.6 million new shares and maximum 65.5 million new shares at nominal value of DKK 0.50

* Subscription rights are expected to be listed and tradable on Oslo stock exchange

* Subscription price will be NOK 0.63 per offer share

* Based on closing price of hugo games' share on 27 april subscription price implies a discount of about 19%

* Minimum amount of NOK 30 million in rights issue is fully underwritten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: