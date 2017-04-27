BRIEF-Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
April 27 Hugo Games A/S
* Board of directors of Hugo games A/S resolved to conduct a rights issue of approximately NOK 30-41 million
* Share capital will be increased by an issue of minimum 47.6 million new shares and maximum 65.5 million new shares at nominal value of DKK 0.50
* Subscription rights are expected to be listed and tradable on Oslo stock exchange
* Subscription price will be NOK 0.63 per offer share
* Based on closing price of hugo games' share on 27 april subscription price implies a discount of about 19%
* Minimum amount of NOK 30 million in rights issue is fully underwritten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
WASHINGTON, June 15 An influential conservative bloc of Republican lawmakers on Thursday said it opposed renewal of an internet surveillance law unless major changes were made in how the U.S. government collects and uses American data, reflecting disagreement within the majority party.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: