BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime lending rate to 4.25 percent
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017
March 23 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB6.87 billion up 11.51 pct
* FY net interest income RMB18.34 billion versus RMB14.84 billion
* Board recommends a cash dividend of rmb0.061 per share
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
* Discussed to invest in shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India upto 55 pct of total equity share capital of Saibollywood