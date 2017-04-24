BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 92.4 percent to 94.5 percent, or to be 5 million yuan to 7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (91.6 million yuan)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
