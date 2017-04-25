April 25 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use $4 million to set up a wholly owned unit in Hong Kong named as Speed Groble Co Ltd

* Says co plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zKb4HZ ; goo.gl/jmx5OD

