April 25 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co's precision tech unit will take over 20 percent stake in a Huizhou-based precision industry firm (target company) from co at 6 million yuan

* The unit also will acquire another 30 percent stake in the target company at 9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Sedv5N

