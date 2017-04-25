April 25Hulic Reit Inc

* Says it will take out a loan of 1.46 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to acquire property, on April 28

* Says interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.15 percent and maturity on April 27, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cui1Ns

