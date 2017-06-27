June 27Hulic Reit Inc

* Says it will take out a loan of 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.15 percent and maturity on Oct. 31

* Proceeds will be mainly used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vQS7mz

