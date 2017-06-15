UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 15 Human longevity Inc :
* Human longevity - signed agreement with merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany which operates its biopharmaceutical business as emd serono in u.s. And canada
* Human longevity - as part of deal, co's have started joint pilot project to identify treatment response biomarker signatures in patients with advanced melanoma
* Human longevity inc says financial terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)