BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
April 28 Human Stem Cells Institute:
* FY 2016 sales revenue 390.4 million roubles ($6.85 million)versus 310.8 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net loss 111.3 million roubles versus loss 51.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pc5Lyx Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9653 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock