Feb 23 Humana Ab

* Q4 operating revenue amounted to SEK 1,681 million (1,521 incl. Capital gain of SEK 62 million) an increase of 11% or SEK 160 million

* Q4 operating profit adjusted for one-offs was SEK 73 million (vs. SEK 60 mln), equivalent to an operating margin of 4.3% (vs. 3.9%)

* Board proposes a dividend of sek 0.50 per share to be distributed for 2016