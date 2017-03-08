BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 8 Humana Inc:
* Humana Inc- CEO Bruce D. Broussard's 2016 total compensation $19.7 million versus $10.3 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Humana Inc- CFO Brian A. Kane's 2016 total compensation $4.8 million versus $2.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mFnVZa Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: