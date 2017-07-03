July 3 Humana AB

* Humana sells parts of its property portfolio in Sweden

* ‍Says has entered into an agreement with Hemfosa Fastigheter regarding sale of 16 properties in Sweden​

* ‍purchase price for portfolio, which will be through a sale-and-leaseback transaction, amounts to sek 135 million.​

* Properties were transferred at end of june 2017