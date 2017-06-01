BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd :
* Says completed issuance of 2017 2nd super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m1eoiP
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder