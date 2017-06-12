BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for hydrocodone bitartrate, acetaminophen tablets
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 12 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to sell 80 percent stake in its unit Wuhan Zhongyuan Ruide Biological Products Co to CSL Behring asia pacific ltd for about $351.8 million
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london