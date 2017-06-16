UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says Luxembourg unit in deal to buy controlling shareholder's SPV DKBA
* Says DKBA will own 54.0 percent stake in Belagricola, 49 percent stake in Landco via share purchase for up to $253 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rDp9m6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources