BRIEF-Idorsia to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of June 16
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
April 21Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wwzBR6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion