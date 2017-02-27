BRIEF-Pharma Mar names new ovarian cancer drug Zepsyre
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 77.4 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($160.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1zJ7o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
