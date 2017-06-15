BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
June 15 Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pv1IX4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.