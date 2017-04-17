April 17 Hunan Investment Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 75 percent to 125 percent, or to be 2.2 million yuan to 2.9 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 1.3 million yuan

* Says increased road and bridge toll revenue and decreased financial expenses as main reasons for the forecast

