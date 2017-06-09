BRIEF-Regeneron details royalty agreement with Novartis for canakinumab
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
June 9 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling subsidiary received veterinary drugs goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Province Commission Of Agricultural
* Certificate issued Non-sterile API manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Nov. 22, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7nLkIG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
* General Electric Co - partnering with solairedirect, subsidiary of engie, to equip its plants with 140 mw of lv5 1-mw solar inverters Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sXXMrZ) Further company coverage:
* IN Q2 OF 2017, THEREFORE, COMPANY WILL RECORD THIS RISK ACCORDINGLY, WHICH WILL WEIGH GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAX