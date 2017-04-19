April 19 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 4.9 percent y/y at 340.0 million yuan ($49.37 million)

* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan bonds

* Says it plans to boost capital of its investment management firm to 362 million yuan from 60 million yuan

* Says unit plans to boost capital of its Guizhou subsidiary to 730 million yuan from 580 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2orrlvo; bit.ly/2omeCuz; bit.ly/2orf6yY

