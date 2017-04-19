BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 4.9 percent y/y at 340.0 million yuan ($49.37 million)
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan bonds
* Says it plans to boost capital of its investment management firm to 362 million yuan from 60 million yuan
* Says unit plans to boost capital of its Guizhou subsidiary to 730 million yuan from 580 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2orrlvo; bit.ly/2omeCuz; bit.ly/2orf6yY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8869 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners