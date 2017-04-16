April 16 Hunan Zhenghong Science and Technology Develop Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 4.8 million yuan to 6 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 7.9 million yuan

* Says that increased gross margin from sale of products as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TZo0WY

