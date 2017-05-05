BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
May 5 Hungary's OTP Bank CEO Csanyi tells news conference:
* Recent days' stock price slump has no fundamental reasons
* 4-5 acquisitions are in preparation phase
* One new acquisition could be announced within a few weeks
* Croatian chief executive Bekeffy says to wrap up integration of Splitska Banka into Croatian unit by mid-2018
* Does not exclude acquisition in any of its markets
* Plans to step into new markets where it is not yet present
* OTP announced conclusion of acquisition of Splitska Banka from Societe Generale earlier this week Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
