May 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Expects 2017 revenues from U.S. to rise by 10 pct in
dollar terms due to higher royalty income -CEO tells press
briefing
* Sees 2017 operating profit margin in 11-12 pct range
versus 11 pct February guidance -CEO
* Expects total 2017 revenues to rise by 5 pct in euros from
previous year compared with 3 pct increase projected in February
-CEO
* No specific product acquisitions in sight, looking for
opportunities -CEO
* Richter has about 50 billion forints ($175.33 million)
worth of cash to spend on any acquisition excluding debt and
dividend payments -CEO
* Shares marginally weaker in volatile trade, off earlier
session-highs
($1 = 285.17 forints)
