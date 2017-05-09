May 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Expects 2017 revenues from U.S. to rise by 10 pct in dollar terms due to higher royalty income -CEO tells press briefing

* Sees 2017 operating profit margin in 11-12 pct range versus 11 pct February guidance -CEO

* Expects total 2017 revenues to rise by 5 pct in euros from previous year compared with 3 pct increase projected in February -CEO

* No specific product acquisitions in sight, looking for opportunities -CEO

* Richter has about 50 billion forints ($175.33 million) worth of cash to spend on any acquisition excluding debt and dividend payments -CEO

* Shares marginally weaker in volatile trade, off earlier session-highs Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.17 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)