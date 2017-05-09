May 9 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Q1 net profit 19.8 billion forints ($69.59 million) versus 11.6 billion a year ago, and 15.8 billion in analyst poll by business news website portfolio.hu

* Q1 revenues 112.7 billion forints compared with 89.3 billion a year ago, and 104.1 billion in portfolio.hu survey Further company coverage: ($1 = 284.52 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)