March 9 Hunter Douglas Nv:

* FY sales: 10.5 pct higher to USD 2.821 billion, compared with USD 2.552 billion in 2015

* FY EBITDA: USD 364.9 million, 15.2 pct higher than USD 316.7 million in 2015.

* Q4 total net profit USD 60.5 million versus USD 47.8 million year ago

* The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2016 of 1.75 euros per common share, compared with 1.50 euros for 2015

* We expect continued growth in the US and Asia, improving economic conditions in Europe and continued difficult conditions in Latin America Source text: bit.ly/2modat5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)