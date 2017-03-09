UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Hunter Douglas Nv:
* FY sales: 10.5 pct higher to USD 2.821 billion, compared with USD 2.552 billion in 2015
* FY EBITDA: USD 364.9 million, 15.2 pct higher than USD 316.7 million in 2015.
* Q4 total net profit USD 60.5 million versus USD 47.8 million year ago
* The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2016 of 1.75 euros per common share, compared with 1.50 euros for 2015
* We expect continued growth in the US and Asia, improving economic conditions in Europe and continued difficult conditions in Latin America Source text: bit.ly/2modat5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources