March 15 Hunter Hall International Ltd:
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2%
of hunter hall shares"
* "no action is required by hunter hall shareholders at this
time"
* Under revised WHSP cash offer, offer consideration
comprises unconditional offer price of $2.60 cash per Hunter
Hall share
* Independent directors of hunter hall continue to recommend
that shareholders reject WHSP cash offer
* Refers to takeover offer from whsp
