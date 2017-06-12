Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp :
* Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (HMAC) : termination of tender offer
* Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp- company is terminating, effective immediately, its previously announced tender offer
* Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp- company will continue to seek to identify potential target businesses or assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
