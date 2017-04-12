April 12 Hunters Property Plc:
* Announces its preliminary results for year ended 31
december 2016
* FY network income rose 17 percent to £35.4 million
* FY revenue increased by 15 percent to £13.8 million
* FY adjusted profit before tax increased 31 percent to
£1.86 million
* Proposed 30 percent increase in final dividend to 1.30p,
increasing fy dividend by 27 percent to 1.90p
* "Q1 has started well taking us past 200 branches"
* Continue to out-perform general market activity;
instructions up on last year and pipeline of new branch
prospects remains healthy
* Continue to see numbers outperforming market conditions
with instructions for first two months up 9% versus same period
last year
* "Do not believe we will be significantly impacted" by
government's intention to ban lettings tenant fees
* "May benefit from such a ban in any event as independent
agents seek assistance of networks to grow replacement revenue"
