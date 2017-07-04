July 4 Hunting Plc
* Performance in first half of 2017 has benefited from
increase in onshore drilling in US, particularly in shale oil
regions such as permian basin in west texas
* Growth in activity since end of 2016 has meant hunting's
perforating systems business has reported results ahead of
management's expectations
* US offshore and international drilling markets remain weak
due to low oil price
* Drilling budgets continue to be reduced by global
operators, which adversely impacts hunting's businesses focused
on these markets
* Net debt at 30 june 2017 has increased to approximately
$8.0 million since year end
* Capital investment continues to be tightly controlled with
spend in period being approximately $5.0 million
* Outlook for remainder of year is predicated on sustained
us onshore drilling activity driving group's performance
