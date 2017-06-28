BRIEF-Purplebricks Group says FY group revenue up 151% to 46.7 mln stg
* Says UK revenue expectations for current year are raised to some 80 mln stg
June 28 Huntington Bancshares Inc:
* Huntington Bancshares Inc - 2017 planned actions include repurchase of up to $308 million of common stock over next four quarters
* Huntington Bancshares - 2017 planned actions include a 38% increase in quarterly dividend per common share to $0.11, starting in q4 of 2017
* Huntington Bancshares - 2017 planned actions include maintaining dividends on outstanding classes of preferred stock and trust preferred securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE
* Says Colin Jones, group's Finance director, has informed board of his intention to retire by summer of 2018